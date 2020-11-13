Global  
 

Tiffany Trump and Matt Gaetz's awkward friendship is creepin' folks out

Mashable Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Just one day after Florida congressman and Trump sycophant Matt Gaetz got horny on main for Tiffany Trump, well, the duo were back at it again on Thursday. 

But Rep. Gaetz, a Florida Republican, insisted he and the youngest Trump daughter were just pals. "BREAKING: ⁦@TiffanyATrump and I are friends!" he wrote in a tweet to...
