Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WTH… 25% Of Disney+ Subs From India

WebProNews Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
WebProNews
WTH… 25% Of Disney+ Subs From India

Legendary media executive Tom Rogers says that investors need to look under the hood a bit with Disney+ because a quarter of its subscribers are from a low-revenue deal with Hotstar based in India.

WTH… 25% Of Disney+ Subs From India
Rich Ord
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like