I hate my PS5 Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It wasn’t supposed to be like this.



Ever since PlayStation 5 lead architect Mark Cerny held his "The Road to PS5" virtual developer talk in March, I’ve been waiting to tear open that bulky box on launch day, primally scream to my video game gods, and, well, game with the sort of half-drunk, everything-is-GREAT glee... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

