Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What Biden’s environmental plans mean for electric vehicles

The Next Web Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
This article was originally published by Steve Schaefer on Clean Fleet Report, a publication that gives its readers the information they need to move to cars and trucks with best fuel economy, including electric cars, fuel cells, plug-in hybrids, hybrids and advanced diesel and gasoline engines. The Green New Deal has received a lot of attention since it was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in early 2019. But how many people have actually read it and know what’s in it? The bill isn’t long, as bills go, but it’s dense. I’ve tried to pull out the main points below.…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bentley Beyond 100 Highlights [Video]

Bentley Beyond 100 Highlights

Bentley Motors has outlined plans to become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility with further details of its Beyond100 strategy revealed today. With the promise to offer truly sustainable..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 06:57Published