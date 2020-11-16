UK expected to bring diesel ban forward by another 5 years! Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The UK’s Prime Minister is expected to announce measures this week that will see the country’s ban on petrol and diesel passenger vehicles come forward by another five years. According to the Financial Times, Boris Johnson will reveal a host of new green initiatives, which will include bringing the fossil fuel ban forward from 2035 to 2030. The ban won’t quite as totalitarian as before, though. Ministers are expected to retain 2035 as the cut off date for the sale of hybrid vehicles. This will no doubt come as a pinch of good news for manufacturers (and buyers) of large…



This story continues at The Next Web The UK’s Prime Minister is expected to announce measures this week that will see the country’s ban on petrol and diesel passenger vehicles come forward by another five years. According to the Financial Times, Boris Johnson will reveal a host of new green initiatives, which will include bringing the fossil fuel ban forward from 2035 to 2030. The ban won’t quite as totalitarian as before, though. Ministers are expected to retain 2035 as the cut off date for the sale of hybrid vehicles. This will no doubt come as a pinch of good news for manufacturers (and buyers) of large…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce next week a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, five years... British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce next week a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, five years...

Upworthy 2 days ago





