Yup, Princess Diana's 'Uptown Girl' dance on Netflix's 'The Crown' really happened

Mashable Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Netflix's The Crown sometimes swaps facts for fictional royal drama, but one of Season 4's more entertaining episode openers recreates an amazing real moment in Princess Diana's life: her surprise performance dancing to Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" at the Royal Opera House in 1985. 

Diana planned and rehearsed the dance as a...
Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Published
News video: Clark Collis Praises the Actresses Not-Quite Glamorizing the ‘80s on ‘The Crown’

Clark Collis Praises the Actresses Not-Quite Glamorizing the ‘80s on ‘The Crown’ 03:24

 EW Senior Writer, Clark Collis, discusses the successful addition of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in this season of 'The Crown,' Gillian Anderson's turn as Margaret Thatcher, the creative freedom in the series, the portrayal of royal life, and more!

