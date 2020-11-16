Global  
 

Baby Yoda tags along on SpaceX's first operational crewed mission for NASA

Mashable Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
As four astronauts began their journey from Earth to the International Space Station on Sunday, an additional crew member made a surprise appearance: Baby Yoda.

A plush Baby Yoda toy floated around the cabin of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience, after it left Earth's atmosphere. The Child was visible during a...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: SpaceX successfully makes 1st operational mission

SpaceX successfully makes 1st operational mission 02:41

 SpaceX makes history by successfully making its 1st operational mission

