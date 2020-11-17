Global  
 

Space Karen is the burn Elon Musk deserves after his COVID-19 tweets

Mashable Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Elon Musk would like to speak with the coronavirus test manager.

The SpaceX CEO delivered another problematic Twitter thread this weekend, this time with a series of uninformed statements about the accuracy of COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The billionaire questioned how it was possible that he had gotten two negative and two...
