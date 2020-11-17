Space Karen is the burn Elon Musk deserves after his COVID-19 tweets
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Elon Musk would like to speak with the coronavirus test manager.
The SpaceX CEO delivered another problematic Twitter thread this weekend, this time with a series of uninformed statements about the accuracy of COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The billionaire questioned how it was possible that he had gotten two negative and two...
Elon Musk would like to speak with the coronavirus test manager.
The SpaceX CEO delivered another problematic Twitter thread this weekend, this time with a series of uninformed statements about the accuracy of COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The billionaire questioned how it was possible that he had gotten two negative and two...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources