Netflix's 'The Crown' perfectly recreated these real Princess Diana outfits

Mashable Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
In addition to being a beloved public figure, Princess Diana was one of the most influential fashion icons of the late 20th century. Her iconic style was copied by women all around the world, and some of the dresses, gowns, and casual outfits she wore are among the most recognizable looks in fashion history. Actor Emma Corrin...
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News

Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News 02:16

 Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin tell The Hollywood Reporter why the Netflix hit will not include Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding, which enraptured 750 million viewers around the world.

