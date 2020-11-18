Global  
 

Google Maps will now display number of COVID-19 cases in an area

The Next Web Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Google Maps will now display number of COVID-19 cases in an areaAs the holiday season is getting close, many folks might be planning to travel someplace. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to take precautions and know the situation of the area you’re visiting. To help you with that, Google Maps is rolling out new information related to COVID-19 in a particular area. The app will now display the total number of cases and deaths till now and a 7-day trend indicating if the numbers are going up or down. Plus, you’ll also get to access local guidelines, restrictions, and information related to testing centers. This will help you make a…

