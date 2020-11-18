Google Doodle honours Pre-Raphaelite muse Fanny Eaton Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Today's Google Doodle pays tribute to Jamaican-British artist muse Fanny Eaton.



During the 1860s, Eaton modelled for a number of notable painters and has been credited with challenging Victorian beauty standards.



The timing of this Google Doodle — visible in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Peru, Chile,... 👓 View full article

