Google Doodle honours Pre-Raphaelite muse Fanny Eaton

Mashable Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Today's Google Doodle pays tribute to Jamaican-British artist muse Fanny Eaton.

During the 1860s, Eaton modelled for a number of notable painters and has been credited with challenging Victorian beauty standards. 

The timing of this Google Doodle — visible in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Peru, Chile,...
