You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Our first priority for COVID vaccine accessibility will be friends like Nepal: Indian Foreign Secy



Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla, who is on 2-day visit to met Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that we'll ensure COVID-19 vaccine is not just for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29 Published 4 days ago America’s Immigrant communities resilient in the face of COVID-19



America has historically been a beacon of hope for those seeking asylum or for those seeking the opportunity to begin a new life. In turn, immigrants enrich our nation with new ideas, cultures and.. Credit: Localish Duration: 22:26 Published 6 days ago