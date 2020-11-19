Wonder Woman 1984 gets a Christmas debut on HBO Max
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () WarnerMedia today announced that its next big superhero movie, Wonder Woman 1984, will debut in global theaters on December 16. And if you live in an area where the theaters are still closed because of COVID, relax — the company is releasing the film on HBO Max exclusively for one month. For the first time ever, #WonderWoman1984 will release in theaters and stream exclusively on @HBOmax* on December 25. *Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/bU1Lmg5YDA — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanFilm) November 19, 2020 To clarify, the film will debut in theaters in…
Check out the official "HBO Max" trailer for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked!
Wonder...