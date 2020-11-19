Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to get 15 bottles of wine for only $85

Mashable Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *Send your favorite wine lover a treat this holiday season. This Wine Insiders package is on sale for only $85 as of Nov. 19. 

--------------------

While your holiday parties are probably cancelled this year due to COVID-19, you can still indulge in a good bottle of wine. For only $85, you can get 15...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Food & Wine - Published
News video: Affordable Organic Wines to Drink All Year Long

Affordable Organic Wines to Drink All Year Long 01:02

 There's a lot of organic wine out there, and not all of them are worth your time. Here are some stand-out bottles to look for.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'A Spread of Thanks' - Thanksgiving Wine Pairings [Video]

'A Spread of Thanks' - Thanksgiving Wine Pairings

Thanksgiving wines & mocktails recommended by Virginia Philip of Virginia Philip Wine Spirits and Academy.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:34Published
Uganda’s Bobi Wine released, 37 dead in protests over his arrest [Video]

Uganda’s Bobi Wine released, 37 dead in protests over his arrest

Popular singer and politician freed on bail, local media reported, as death toll in protests over his arrest earlier this week hits 37.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Melanie Hansche's Brown Butter-Cardamon Spitzbuben | Food&Wine Cooks | Food&Wine [Video]

Melanie Hansche's Brown Butter-Cardamon Spitzbuben | Food&Wine Cooks | Food&Wine

Food & Wine Deputy Editor Melanie Hansche's Brown Butter-Cardamon Spitzbuben will be the stars of your holiday cookie platter.

Credit: Food & Wine     Duration: 08:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Save Over 70% Off 15 Bottles Of Wine From This Exclusive Club Shipment

 After a long day, not much beats relaxing on the couch with a good flick and a glass of wine in hand — until you realize you finished your last bottle over the...
Daily Caller

Scotland retailer is 1st to sell wines in paper bottles

 Scotland's WoodWinters Wines and Whiskies is the world's first retailer to sell wine in British company Frugalpac's new Fruga -More- 
SmartBrief