Tesla makes its S&P 500 debut in exactly 4.20 weeks

The Next Web Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Tesla makes its S&P 500 debut in exactly 4.20 weeksTesla finally enters the S&P 500 next month, an event Goldman Sachs says could spark an $8 billion rally for the electric vehicle wunderstock. News of its S&P 500 nod has already pushed Tesla’s share price up 22% to eclipse the index’s top performers CARR and ETSY by more than 200%. Indeed, if Tesla was in the S&P 500 today, it would be the index’s best performing stock this year — by far. But in around 31 days, a reported $11 trillion in mutual funds and other investments tracking the S&P are expected to buy Tesla stock, and some Wall Street insiders…

 On Thursday, lGoldman Sachs said large-cap mutual funds are on the verge of fueling a massive rally for Tesla shares. Business Insider reports that Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 on December 21 as one of its 10 most valuable members. Of the 189 large-cap core funds tracked by Goldman, 157 funds...

