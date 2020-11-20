Tesla makes its S&P 500 debut in exactly 4.20 weeks
Tesla finally enters the S&P 500 next month, an event Goldman Sachs says could spark an $8 billion rally for the electric vehicle wunderstock. News of its S&P 500 nod has already pushed Tesla’s share price up 22% to eclipse the index’s top performers CARR and ETSY by more than 200%. Indeed, if Tesla was in the S&P 500 today, it would be the index’s best performing stock this year — by far. But in around 31 days, a reported $11 trillion in mutual funds and other investments tracking the S&P are expected to buy Tesla stock, and some Wall Street insiders…
