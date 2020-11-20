Global  
 

'It's like a f*cking horror movie:' Healthcare workers vent about COVID-19 conspiracy theorists

Friday, 20 November 2020
Just like coronavirus, COVID-19 deniers are probably going to be around for the long haul. 

Misinformation about COVID-19 literally kills. As the pandemic roars ahead, conspiracy theories thrive online. A handful of so-called "COVID truthers" even tried to enter a busy Utah hospital while others clogged phone lines because...
