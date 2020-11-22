GoDaddy employees accidentally helped hackers mess with cryptocurrency sites
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
GoDaddy's security issues have reared up once again.
The cybersecurity blog Krebs on Security reported Saturday that hackers managed to fool employees at the well-known web hosting company into briefly kneecapping a couple of cryptocurrency trading websites. These included Liquid and NiceHash, which confirmed separate attacks...
