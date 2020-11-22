Global  
 

GoDaddy employees accidentally helped hackers mess with cryptocurrency sites

Mashable Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
GoDaddy's security issues have reared up once again.

The cybersecurity blog Krebs on Security reported Saturday that hackers managed to fool employees at the well-known web hosting company into briefly kneecapping a couple of cryptocurrency trading websites. These included Liquid and NiceHash, which confirmed separate attacks...
