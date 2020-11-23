A reminder to #ThankAFarmworker for harvesting your Thanksgiving meal Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Where do Thanksgiving foods come from? No, not the grocery store.



Well, thanks to a Twitter campaign by United Farm Workers (UFW), you can now learn what it takes to supply America's grocery stores ahead of Thanksgiving. The nation's largest farm workers union asked its followers to share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

