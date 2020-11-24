BTS' festive 'one-shot' video for 'Life Goes On' is room after room of holiday knitwear
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
K-pop monarchs BTS dropped their comforting new anthem, "Life Goes On," last week along with their latest album BE, which nods to a year of isolation, uncertainty, and loneliness for many during the pandemic.
Though they've already released a delightfully pyjama-clad music video for the track, BTS hit The Late Late Show with...
K-pop monarchs BTS dropped their comforting new anthem, "Life Goes On," last week along with their latest album BE, which nods to a year of isolation, uncertainty, and loneliness for many during the pandemic.
Though they've already released a delightfully pyjama-clad music video for the track, BTS hit The Late Late Show with...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources