The Echo Show 5 is half-price in Amazon's Black Friday Week sale
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
*SAVE £40:* The Echo Show 5 is on sale for £39.99 in Amazon's Black Friday Week sale, saving you 50% on list price.
Amazon has dropped deals on pretty much all of its products for Black Friday, with discounted smart speakers, tablets, and subscription services on offer.
You can also save...
