The Echo Show 5 is half-price in Amazon's Black Friday Week sale

Mashable Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
*SAVE £40:* The Echo Show 5 is on sale for £39.99 in Amazon's Black Friday Week sale, saving you 50% on list price.

Amazon has dropped deals on pretty much all of its products for Black Friday, with discounted smart speakers, tablets, and subscription services on offer.

You can also save...
News video: Amazon's Black Friday Week: Get a Discount on a 12 Month PlayStation Plus Membership!

Amazon's Black Friday Week: Get a Discount on a 12 Month PlayStation Plus Membership! 01:10

 Amazon's Black Friday Week: Get a Discount on a 12 Month PlayStation Plus Membership!

