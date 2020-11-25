Meghan Markle pens powerful op-ed on pregnancy loss
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has penned a powerful op-ed for The New York Times about experiencing pregnancy loss.
In a piece entitled "The Losses We Share," published Wednesday, Markle wrote about her own experience, considered the power of asking someone the simple question, "Are you OK?" and drew on the collective...
