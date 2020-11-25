James Corden's Thanksgiving TikTok musical is filled with surprise cameos Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

It's not every day your TikTok video attracts enough attention to inspire a miniature Thanksgiving-themed musical, packed full of Broadway stars and broadcast on late night television.



That's exactly what happened to creator Dan Mertzluft, though, after his musical TikTok antics caught the attention of James Corden and The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

