Trump finally emerged to speak at a hilariously tiny desk, and the internet had jokes

Mashable Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
In the weeks since he lost the election, Trump has barely made any public appearances or statements outside of incessant all-caps tweeting, and hasn't fronted up to answer questions from reporters at all. Unless you're being extremely generous, you have to admit it looks a little bit as though he's sulking like a big giant...
