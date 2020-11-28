Dell just released some sweet laptop deals for Cyber Monday
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
*SAVE UP TO $550: *Dell just released some Cyber Monday deals, and they include an Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop and an XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for $1,399 each.
--------------------
If you were too busy recovering from Thanksgiving on Black Friday to shop the sales, you'll want to hop on as many Cyber Monday deals...
*SAVE UP TO $550: *Dell just released some Cyber Monday deals, and they include an Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop and an XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for $1,399 each.
--------------------
If you were too busy recovering from Thanksgiving on Black Friday to shop the sales, you'll want to hop on as many Cyber Monday deals...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources