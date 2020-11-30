Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rural America Is the Next E-Commerce Frontier

E-Commerce Times Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Rural America Is the Next E-Commerce FrontierE-commerce is not yet every rural community's Holy Grail for shopping. Many local rural retailers are strangers to e-commerce, and the home delivery routine for rural customers is often very different from the opportunities enjoyed by suburban and city consumers. If stores in rural America want to keep customers happy and healthy, transitioning to e-commerce is key.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

National Rural Health Day [Video]

National Rural Health Day

One of the main points of National Rural Health Day is to try and inspire the next generation of rural physicians.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:05Published