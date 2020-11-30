The 'Mario Kart' ride at Super Nintendo World looks incredible in teaser trailer
Monday, 30 November 2020
Look, there's a slim chance we'll actually be riding anything at the soon-to-open Super Nintendo World, but we can still marvel at it from afar.
Set to open Feb 4. at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, the brand new Mario-themed park – which has been several years in the making – has a shiny new trailer to go with the date...
