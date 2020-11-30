The 'Mario Kart' ride at Super Nintendo World looks incredible in teaser trailer Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Look, there's a slim chance we'll actually be riding anything at the soon-to-open Super Nintendo World, but we can still marvel at it from afar.



Set to open Feb 4. at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, the brand new Mario-themed park – which has been several years in the making – has a shiny new trailer to go with the date... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con



Mario Kart 8, Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Brothers, Rocket League, what more do I have to say about the Nintendo Switch? There’s a reason it’s been completely sold out during most of the.. Credit: Automaker Footage Duration: 03:25 Published on October 5, 2020

