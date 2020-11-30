Melania Trump unveils her final White House Christmas decorations and they're fine
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Well, they're not blood red Christmas trees this year, folks.
It's the very last year of Melania Trump's Christmas decorations in the White House, before the Bidens take the reins to the sleigh, and that means it's the last time we'll be gifted a weird, cheesy trailer with Melania thoughtfully, earnestly, pensively wandering...
President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent. Just a day earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that would he would not concede the election. He said he would...