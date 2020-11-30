Nintendo just dropped a new 'Fortnite' Switch bundle for Cyber Monday
Monday, 30 November 2020 () If you missed out on the wildly popular Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch bundle on Black Friday (which was very easy to do), you're in luck: Nintendo has surprised us with a second holiday system bundle for Cyber Monday.
Announced on Twitter late Sunday night, the limited-edition Fortnite Wildcat Bundle includes yellow and blue...
Sleep better on a dual-sided mattress from Layla for a steal this Cyber Monday. Get $150 off a new mattress and receive two memory foam pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set totally free! Gift some new pillows to your parents or get a calming weighted blanket to an anxiety-prone friend. Layla...