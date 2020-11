Salesforce/Slack Deal Expected Tuesday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce



Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Slack surges 7% on report that Salesforce takeover will be announced Tuesday afternoon at a premium The news lifted Slack shares to record highs. The company has rallied roughly 64% since reports of a Salesforce deal emerged last Wednesday.

Business Insider 1 hour ago