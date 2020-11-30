Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study: Security flaw could allow hackers to trick lab scientists into making viruses

The Next Web Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Study: Security flaw could allow hackers to trick lab scientists into making virusesCyber-security researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev recently discovered a computer attack that could allow hackers to remotely trick laboratory scientists into creating toxins and viruses. The setup: Medical professionals use synthetic DNA for a variety of reasons, including the development of immunogens for creating vaccines. The Ben-Gurion researchers developed and tested an end-to-end attack that changes data on a bioengineer’s computer in order to replace short DNA sub-strings with malicious code. If terrorists wanted to to spread a virus or toxin by hijacking a reputable lab or hiding it inside of a vaccine or other medical treatment, they’d…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Security
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mouthwash May Help to Kill COVID-19, Study Indicates [Video]

Mouthwash May Help to Kill COVID-19, Study Indicates

Scientists at Cardiff University exposed coronavirus to mouthwash in a lab.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published