Billie Eilish's annual 'Vanity Fair' interview is here to remind us it's been A YEAR
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Some people use clocks, calendars, and changing seasons to mark the passage of time, but true Billie Eilish fans know to mark another full year in the books when the singer's annual Vanity Fair interview drops.
Every Oct. 18 since 2017, Vanity Fair has checked in with the singer and asked her the same series of questions. The...
Vanity Fair has time capsuled Billie Eilish’s responses to the same questions for the last four years and tracked the now-18-year-old star's swift rise to pop super stardom. From winning five Grammys to adopting her new dog, Shark, see how much Billie’s life has changed in 2020. Directed &...
Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists.
"2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the..