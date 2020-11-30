Global  
 

Billie Eilish's annual 'Vanity Fair' interview is here to remind us it's been A YEAR

Mashable Monday, 30 November 2020
Some people use clocks, calendars, and changing seasons to mark the passage of time, but true Billie Eilish fans know to mark another full year in the books when the singer's annual Vanity Fair interview drops.

Every Oct. 18 since 2017, Vanity Fair has checked in with the singer and asked her the same series of questions. The...
Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Published
News video: Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year

Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year 27:01

 Vanity Fair has time capsuled Billie Eilish’s responses to the same questions for the last four years and tracked the now-18-year-old star's swift rise to pop super stardom. From winning five Grammys to adopting her new dog, Shark, see how much Billie’s life has changed in 2020. Directed &...

