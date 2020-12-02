Salesforce to Acquire Slack in $27.7 Billion Deal

Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () CRM giant Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to purchase enterprise communications platform Slack. "Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world, said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce.
