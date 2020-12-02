Global  
 

Salesforce to Acquire Slack in $27.7 Billion Deal

E-Commerce Times Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Salesforce to Acquire Slack in $27.7 Billion DealCRM giant Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to purchase enterprise communications platform Slack. "Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world, said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce.
 Salesforce is snapping up Slack for $27.7 billion in cash and stock, in a move that will mark its largest acquisition to date, the companies said Tuesday. Under...
Slack stock price explodes 37% on Salesforce talks Software company Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is looking to acquire Slack (NYSE: WORK) in a deal that could be announced next week. Fundamental analysis: A...
