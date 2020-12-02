Spotify 2020 Wrapped is here — and it has some new features
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Yes, it’s that time of year again: Spotify 2020 Wrapped. Been living under a rock? Let me help out. Spotify Wrapped is a feature where the company gives you a personalized breakdown of your listening habits over the year. Is it absolutely ridiculous that it rolls this feature out at the beginning of December? When there’s technically still a full month of the year to go? A full 44,640 minutes of potential listening time (if you don’t sleep)? Of course not. How dare you. Bow down to Spotify 2020 Wrapped, peasant. Despite this cognitive dissonance, I still kinda like the feature.…
