Kate Flannery recalls Meredith getting hit by a car on 'The Office' Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

When it comes to stunts on The Office, Kate Flannery was an absolute champ.



Flannery's character Meredith found herself in a fair share of precarious situations — from her hair catching on fire at a holiday party to Dwight trapping her in a bag with a bat. Though Flannery didn't do every stunt herself, she was actually in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

