The Beats Solo3 headphones are still at their Black Friday price
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
*Save $81:* The Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones is on sale on Amazon for $119 as of Dec. 2.
--------------------
The majority of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have ended (or sold out) but a few have stuck around to help with gift shopping. Amazon's sale price on the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear...
*Save $81:* The Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones is on sale on Amazon for $119 as of Dec. 2.
--------------------
The majority of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have ended (or sold out) but a few have stuck around to help with gift shopping. Amazon's sale price on the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources