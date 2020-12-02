Global  
 

The Beats Solo3 headphones are still at their Black Friday price

Mashable Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
*Save $81:* The Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones is on sale on Amazon for $119 as of Dec. 2. 

The majority of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have ended (or sold out) but a few have stuck around to help with gift shopping. Amazon's sale price on the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear...
Related news from verified sources

SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO SSD beats Black Friday price at $170 (Save up to 44%)

 Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for *$169.99 shipped*. Usually fetching up to $300, it recently dropped to $230...
9to5Toys

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones drop to $119 ahead of Christmas (Reg. $150+)

 Amazon offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for *$119 shipped*. That’s down from the original $200 price tag and regular $150 or more going rate. As a...
9to5Toys