Zuckerberg sold $280M worth of Facebook stock in the past month
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Facebook‘s chief exec Mark Zuckerberg has sold nearly $280 million worth of company stock in the past month — his first sales of the year. Zuckerberg began offloading shares on November 9, and he’s now generating nearly $12.10 million every day on average by selling his Facebook stock. The sales come at the tail end of a comparatively average year for Facebook stock. The social media giant’s share price has risen 37% in 2020, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 index jumped 40%. Zuckerberg netted between $267 and $287 per share, with all sales made according to pre-set trading plans lodged with the…
This story continues at The Next Web
Or just read more coverage about: Facebook
Facebook‘s chief exec Mark Zuckerberg has sold nearly $280 million worth of company stock in the past month — his first sales of the year. Zuckerberg began offloading shares on November 9, and he’s now generating nearly $12.10 million every day on average by selling his Facebook stock. The sales come at the tail end of a comparatively average year for Facebook stock. The social media giant’s share price has risen 37% in 2020, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 index jumped 40%. Zuckerberg netted between $267 and $287 per share, with all sales made according to pre-set trading plans lodged with the…
This story continues at The Next Web
Or just read more coverage about: Facebook
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources