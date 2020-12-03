This ultimate contest could score you a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and more
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () TLDR: With your donation, you can earn up to 500 entries into a contest for a brand-new PS5 and an Xbox Series X, plus a prize package worth over $5,000. Maybe it’s because of COVID-19. Maybe it’s because people love the frenzy of hunting uber-elusive prey. Or maybe it’s just because a pair of mega-corporations planned it this way all along. But no matter why it’s happening, there’s no doubt that the supply of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles available this holiday season will come nowhere close to satisfying demand. We’ve known for months that the long-anticipated launch…