The final 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' trailer brings Lovecraft to Greendale

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is bringing the end of all things for its fourth and final season by introducing Greendale's biggest threat yet: the Eldritch Terrors. After Season 3 ended with two Sabrinas running around — Sabrina Spellman on Earth and the other ruling Hell as Queen Sabrina Morningstar —it will take the...