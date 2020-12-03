Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get a Dyson V11 cordless vacuum for up to $150 off

Mashable Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
*SAVE UP TO $150:* Looking for a cordless vacuum? The Dyson V11 Torque Drive is on sale for $549.99 and the V11 Animal is discounted to $499.99 as of Dec. 3.

--------------------

Be honest, you know you're tired of hauling that heavy corded vacuum around the house every time you need to clean. And having to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Better Homes & Gardens - Published
News video: 22 Vacuum Deals That Deserve Your Attention This Cyber Monday—Including a Cordless Dyson

22 Vacuum Deals That Deserve Your Attention This Cyber Monday—Including a Cordless Dyson 00:48

 Save big on robot, cordless, upright, and handheld vacuum cleaners from popular brands.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Score $150 in savings on this Dyson vacuum for Black Friday and live that wireless vacuum life [Video]

Score $150 in savings on this Dyson vacuum for Black Friday and live that wireless vacuum life

Cordless vacuuming is within reach with Dyson’s Black Friday deals event. Save $150 on the Dyson V8 Absolute, and your floors will thank you. It’s a lightweight vacuum that’s easy to carry..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 01:01Published
Dyson Has a Magical Online Outlet Store Filled with Vacuums, Air Purifiers, and Hair Dryers at Steep Discount [Video]

Dyson Has a Magical Online Outlet Store Filled with Vacuums, Air Purifiers, and Hair Dryers at Steep Discount

There are so many deals we want we almost wish we didn't know about this. Almost.

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 00:53Published
Dyson sells Singapore's priciest penthouse [Video]

Dyson sells Singapore's priciest penthouse

British billionaire James Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, is selling his three-storey Singapore penthouse about a year after buying it, and he's reportedly taking a big loss on the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Black Friday 2020: The most powerful Dyson cordless is $150 off right now

 The most powerful cordless vacuum on the market, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive, is on major discount right now.
USATODAY.com

Dyson is offering up to $150 off its newest V11 cordless vacuum line for Cyber Monday, a deal we've never seen before

 Dyson's Cyber Monday 2020 deals include $100 to $150 off almost all its vacuums, including the new V11 line and V10, V8, V7, and Dyson Ball models.
Business Insider

Score one of the best prices yet on Dyson’s V11 Animal Stick Vacuum at $100 off

 Amazon currently offers the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for *$499.99 shipped*. Down from $600, today’s offer is good for a 17% discount, comes...
9to5Toys