Warner to drop its 2021 films on HBO Max and theaters at the same time
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () WarnerMedia today announced plans to release its entire 2021 film library on its streaming service HBO Max at the same time they drop in theaters. That means 17 upcoming films, including the likes of Dune and Godzilla vs Kong will be available on the small screen alongside the big screen. All 17 of Warner’s films for the next year will hit HBO Max, and be available to its paying subscribers. The entire COVID pandemic, which is responsible for theaters closing, is something most of the film industry is navigating on a case-by-case basis, putting individual films on their streaming platforms. Disney even attempted…
