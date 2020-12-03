Global  
 

Warner to drop its 2021 films on HBO Max and theaters at the same time

The Next Web Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Warner to drop its 2021 films on HBO Max and theaters at the same timeWarnerMedia today announced plans to release its entire 2021 film library on its streaming service HBO Max at the same time they drop in theaters. That means 17 upcoming films, including the likes of Dune and Godzilla vs Kong will be available on the small screen alongside the big screen. All 17 of Warner’s films for the next year will hit HBO Max, and be available to its paying subscribers. The entire COVID pandemic, which is responsible for theaters closing, is something most of the film industry is navigating on a case-by-case basis, putting individual films on their streaming platforms. Disney even attempted…

This story continues at The Next Web
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Warner Bros. Will Debut Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max and in Theaters

Warner Bros. Will Debut Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max and in Theaters 01:08

 Warner Bros. Will Debut Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max and in Theaters. On Dec. 3, Warner Bros. announced that all of its films scheduled for 2021 will be simultaneously released in theaters and on the streaming platform. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content...

