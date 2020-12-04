Netflix's 'Selena' is a glowing but unnecessary remembrance of a superstar

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christian Serratos, Ricardo Antonio Chavira & Seidy López on 'Selena: The Series' & Selena's Legacy | THR Interviews



The cast of 'Selena: The Series' — including Christian Serratos, Seidy López and Ricardo Antonio Chavira — sit down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the new two-part Netflix series that.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 05:11 Published 10 hours ago Christian Serratos Says Playing Her Idol Selena in New Netflix Series 'Was Really Intimidating'



Christian Serratos stars as the Tejano music icon in Netflix's new Selena: The Series, out Dec. 4 Credit: People Duration: 03:15 Published 12 hours ago Christian Serratos On The Pressure Of Playing Selena Quintanilla



Christian Serratos transforms into Selena Quintanilla, the beloved Queen of Tejano, in Netflix's “Selena: The Series" and talks following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, who rose to fame after.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:05 Published 4 days ago