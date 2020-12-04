Stephen Colbert has an intense theory about the purpose of the monoliths
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
A random prank? A publicity stunt? ALIENS? (It's never aliens.)
Over the past week, the internet has descended into a monolith-based frenzy following the discovery of a metal structure in the Utah desert. Then another one popped up in Romania, and a short while later a third appeared in California.
During The Late Show's...
A random prank? A publicity stunt? ALIENS? (It's never aliens.)
Over the past week, the internet has descended into a monolith-based frenzy following the discovery of a metal structure in the Utah desert. Then another one popped up in Romania, and a short while later a third appeared in California.
During The Late Show's...
|
|
|
You Might Like