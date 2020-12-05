Email Still Sells for Digital Marketers Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The "2020 State of Email, Fall Edition" report from email marketing firm Litmus found that 77 percent of marketers said email is one of their two most effective marketing channels. Additionally, 78 percent of marketing executives indicated email marketing is vital to the overall success of their company, a seven percent increase since last year. The "2020 State of Email, Fall Edition" report from email marketing firm Litmus found that 77 percent of marketers said email is one of their two most effective marketing channels. Additionally, 78 percent of marketing executives indicated email marketing is vital to the overall success of their company, a seven percent increase since last year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Worried Marketers Can Rediscover Identity: Epsilon’s Stevens



CHICAGO - Despite the traditional fabric of ad targeting being torn up, the key relationship between publisher and consumer can be restored by a holy trinity of new approaches. That is according to an.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:41 Published 3 days ago

