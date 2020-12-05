Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matthew Perry drops limited edition 'Friends' merch for coronavirus relief

Mashable Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Could this BE a better holiday gift for the Friends fandom? Matthew Perry, A.K.A. Chandler Bing, just dropped a two-week limited collection of Chandler-themed apparel on the Represent web store to support coronavirus relief.

Perry revealed the collection in an Instagram post and a Tweet, both of which include a picture of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Matthew Perry launches 'Friends'-themed clothing line to benefit coronavirus relief

Matthew Perry launches 'Friends'-themed clothing line to benefit coronavirus relief 00:53

 Matthew Perry has announced via Instagram that he's launching a 'Friends'-themed clothing line to benefit coronavirus relief.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Matthew Perry Engaged [Video]

Matthew Perry Engaged

CNN reports that 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry is engaged. Perry took to social media to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz. "I decided to get engaged," the 51-year-old told..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
'Friends' star Matthew Perry proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz [Video]

'Friends' star Matthew Perry proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, a 29-year-old literary agent.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:35Published
Matthew Perry engaged [Video]

Matthew Perry engaged

Friends star Matthew Perry is engaged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published