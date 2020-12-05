Matthew Perry drops limited edition 'Friends' merch for coronavirus relief
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Could this BE a better holiday gift for the Friends fandom? Matthew Perry, A.K.A. Chandler Bing, just dropped a two-week limited collection of Chandler-themed apparel on the Represent web store to support coronavirus relief.
Perry revealed the collection in an Instagram post and a Tweet, both of which include a picture of the...
