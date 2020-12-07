Samsung is reportedly prepping a 600-megapixel sensor

Global  
 

Samsung is reportedly prepping a 600-megapixel sensorIf you think the megapixel race of the phone cameras is over, you’re totally wrong. We’ve seen phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro sport 108-megapixel sensors this year. We’re also waiting on a rumored 192-megapixel snapper. However, a truly astonishing rumor is that Samsung developing an unbelievable 600-megapixel sensor. According to tipster Ice Universe, this sensor is already in the works, and it’ll be 1/0.57-inches in size. Currently, Huawei‘s P40 Pro+ has the largest sensor in the market at 1/1.28-inches. In the past, we’ve seen bigger sensors such as Panasonic’s 1-inch sensor and…

