TikTok Gains Reprieve Judge As Judge Blocks Ban Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

WebProNews

TikTok Gains Reprieve Judge As Judge Blocks Ban



The deadline for ByteDance to complete the sale of TikTok has come and gone, but a judge has blocked the ban, giving the company more time.



TikTok Gains Reprieve Judge As Judge Blocks Ban

Matt Milano 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now



TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now . In a formal government notice issued on Thursday, the Commerce Department said it would not enforce Trump's executive order against TikTok. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago

