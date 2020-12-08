How to watch SpaceX launch the Starship rocket
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
SpaceX is set to launch its latest prototype of the Starship rocket to the "edge of space" from a Texas test facility this week. And it's putting the takeoff online.
The SN8 test launch from the Boca Chica facility was authorized for as soon as Tuesday morning, but so far SpaceX hasn't confirmed when it'll happen.
On...
SpaceX is set to launch its latest prototype of the Starship rocket to the "edge of space" from a Texas test facility this week. And it's putting the takeoff online.
The SN8 test launch from the Boca Chica facility was authorized for as soon as Tuesday morning, but so far SpaceX hasn't confirmed when it'll happen.
On...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources