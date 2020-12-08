Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly causes seizures, CDPR says it’s looking into it Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

If you, like a vast swath of the gaming community, are looking forward to the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 (now that it appears to finally, mercifully be dropping out of the figurative womb this week), you might want to be careful if you also suffer from epilepsy or a seizure disorder with photosensitive triggers. The game’s developers have since responded the reports that the game contains such triggers, saying they’re looking for a more permanent solution. Earlier today, Game Informer published an article titled “Cyberpunk 2077 Epileptic PSA.” The author, Liana Ruppert, reports that she suffered one major seizure and came close…



