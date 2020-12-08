Global  
 

Former Salesforce science boss founds You.com to take on Google Search

The Next Web Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Former Salesforce science boss founds You.com to take on Google SearchA new challenger enters the arena! Richard Socher, the former Chief Scientist at Salesforce, today dropped the figurative bomb when he announced the launch of You.com, a site he says will compete directly with Google Search. https://t.co/2tfrBwhwOc Let's build a new internet together. — Richard Socher (@RichardSocher) December 8, 2020 Heads up: It looks like TechCrunch’s Ron Miller caught the scoop. According to them, Socher wants to “differentiate from Google by not relying on advertising.” The big idea here, per the article and the You.com website, involves using advanced natural langauge processing to surface more relevant search results without having…

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Google releases its annual 'Year In Search' list

Google releases its annual 'Year In Search' list 00:39

 Google is out with its annual "Year In Search" list - featuring the 2020's top trending searches. It was a big job considering the massive amount of newsworthy things happening this year.

