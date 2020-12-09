Save over £100 on a robot vacuum cleaner that does it all
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
*SAVE OVER £100:* The iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner is on sale for £462.99 on Amazon, saving you 24% on list price.
--------------------
We're all very tired, and the last thing anyone wants to do right now is clean the house. This is officially "winding down" time, and that means there is no time for...
*SAVE OVER £100:* The iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner is on sale for £462.99 on Amazon, saving you 24% on list price.
--------------------
We're all very tired, and the last thing anyone wants to do right now is clean the house. This is officially "winding down" time, and that means there is no time for...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources